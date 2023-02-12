KENNESAW -- Terrell Burden scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Kennesaw State to a 74-71 come-from-behind victory over Jacksonville State at the KSU Convocation Center on Saturday.
The win marked the first time in the Owls' Division I history in which it has won 20 games. It also sets up a first-place showdown with Liberty at home on Thursday, which could end up deciding the regular-season title in the ASUN. The winner of the regular-season title is guaranteed at least a spot in the postseason National Invitation Tournament.
"I haven't had the chance to have it set in yet," said KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said, whose team went just 1-28 in his first year during the 2019-20 season. "Anytime as a coach you have an opportunity to win 20 games, it’s special. The regular season is unbelievably hard, it tests you, it challenges you. To be able to sit here and be able to say we won 20 games for the first time in (Division I) history, it’s special."
KSU (20-7, 12-2) trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half, but trailing 54-46 with 11:24 to play, Abdur-Rahim sent out a lineup that hadn't been seen much, if at all, during the season. He teamed his undersized point guards Burden and Simeon Cottle together, along with guards Chris Youngblood, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Quincy Ademokoya and forward Alex Peterson. Abdur-Rahim said the idea was to defensively, get up under Jacksonville State's taller lineup, and potentially speed up the game. The move worked.
Burden, who reached the 1,000-point mark for his career during the game, started a 9-0 run over the next 3 minutes with a short jumper in the lane. He then stole the ball on the next possession and drove the lane for a fast break layup. With the score 54-50, another Gamecocks turnover led to Burden's third straight basket, another short runner in the lane.
For the game, KSU won the turnover battle 16-6, which led to an advantage of 24-3 on points off turnovers. On the next possession, JSU turned it over again and Spencer Rodgers, who finished with 11 points, made one the third of his 3-pointers on the night to give the Owls their first lead since the 4:04 mark of the first half.
Skyelar Potter, who finished with 16 points, and had 28 points against KSU on Thursday, answered with a 3-pointer to allow JSU (10-17, 3-11) to momentarily regain the lead, but it could not withstand the Owls final push. A 12-3 run allowed Kennesaw State to push its lead to its largest point, 69-64, with 2:55 to play. From there, the Owls put the game away at the foul line.
KSU, one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the conference, made 5-of-6 in the final moments, and capped off a second half where it made 14-of-17.
After a poor-shooting first half (34.4%), the Owls responded by shooting 56% (14-of-25) in the second half, but in completing the two-game sweep of the Gamecocks, it was the defense that proved to be the difference, only allowing five field goals over the last 15:21.
"From the 12-minute media timeout to the four-minute, I didn’t step in the huddle once," Abdur-Rahim said. "My mindset was to respond, but I couldn’t do anything for them when we were down 11. They knew what we needed to do, they knew we needed to get connected, they knew we needed to play together. I think Terrell Burden and Alex Peterson (who had 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting) did an incredible job of using their voices to keep everyone connected. As a coach, you’ve got to learn when to step back. It’s like being a parent, sometimes you have to step back and just guide, and I knew they would share my mindset that we needed to respond.
"It shows how we've grown up. During our first year here, these kind of games would have have (seen our deficit) balloon to 30 points."
Instead, KSU has now won two in a row, 10 of their last 11 and the last 13 at home, including posting a 11-0 mark this season.
Now, the team can prepare for what is the biggest game to come to the Convocation Center since the team became a Division I program starting in 2005-06. It should also bring one of the largest crowds in program history, too. In addition to the game's significance, the athletic department is calling for a "Gold Rush," with the first 1,000 fans receiving a gold KSU T-Shirt. However, Abdul-Rahim said the team can't allow itself to be caught up in the hype.
"We're going to treat this game like the first 19 wins," he said. "We're going to celebrate for the next 10 or 12 hours and then we're going to flush it and get back to work. It's all about us getting better."
