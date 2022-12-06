The Kennesaw State defense forced 16 turnovers in the first half, which led to a 13-point lead at the break as it rolled to a 76-65 at Charleston Southern on Monday in North Charleston, South Carolina.
It was the Owls' second straight win on the road and their second in three days after they beat Mercer 66-63 on Saturday in Macon. It also continued the best start in the program's Division I history as Kennesaw State moved to 6-3 on the season.
Chris Youngblood led the way with 16 points, while Demond Robinson created issues for Charleston Southern (2-6) all night long inside, finishing the game with 10 points and six rebounds. Terrell Burden and Quincy Ademokoya each finished with nine points, and Brandon Stroud added eight points and six rebounds.
"I thought we did a really good job of coming in and playing our brand of basketball tonight," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "We got out to a great start. At halftime, we had forced about 16 turnovers, our activity, our communication -- we were getting deflections and steals for easy baskets. But the overall game is also part of us growing, the big picture of becoming a complete team, and to come out with an 11-point win on the road says a lot about our growth as a team and a program.”
The win made Kennesaw State 4-2 on its current seven-game road trip, and for the first time in program history, the Owls have six wins by Dec. 5. The previous record for the earliest date for the sixth win was Dec. 6, during the Owls' final season as a Division II program in 2004-05.
The final game of the road trip will be Monday when Kennesaw State's travel cross-country to play No. 22 San Diego State. Following that game, the Owls will return to the KSU Convocation Center for the first time in a month when they host Georgia College on Dec. 17.
Trailing 5-4 early, Ademokoya made an impact off the bench, making three straight 3-pointers. That spurred a 12-4 run for a 16-8 lead near the midway point of the first half. Kennesaw State built the lead to 22-12 before Charleston Southern scored on four straight trips down the floor to make it a 24-20 with 8:44 to play.
Youngblood then scored the next eight points of the game, while Alex Peterson added a layup for a 34-20 advantage with 4:39 to play. Kennesaw State went into the break leading 42-29.
Robinson scored the first four points of the second half, and a 3-pointer from Stroud gave Kennesaw State its largest lead of the game at 55-36.
Missed free throws by Kennesaw State allowed Charleston Southern to close within 11 at 64-53 with 5:11 to play. The Owls finished 17-of-29 from the free-throw line.
