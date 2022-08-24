The Kennesaw State volleyball team will host its seventh annual Griffin’s Game on Sept. 4 when the Owls host Samford at the KSU Convocation Center.
The game is in honor of Griffin Schunzel, the son of Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel and his wife, volunteer assistant coach Briana Schunzel.
Griffin Schunzel was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2015. The family received an overwhelming amount of support during that time and now they pay that support forward by supporting another family who’s child has been diagnosed with cancer.
This year’s game will honor Marietta’s Emily Kate McKinney. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic neuroblastoma last December, at just 16 months old.
“As Emily and her family fight this horrible disease, we’re looking forward to this opportunity to surround them with love and support through what is a very trying time in their lives,” Keith Schunzel said in a release.
To date, McKinney has been through 24 days of chemotherapy, 61 blood labs, three bone marrow aspirations, 16 days inpatient, four MRIs, three chest X-rays, two lymphadenophathy surgeries, and multiple scans.
Now 2 years old, McKinney has also undergone a port placement surgery, echocardiogram and an ultrasound. She is scheduled for surgery Sept. 12 to remove a majority of her tumor at Memorial Sloane Kettering, a cancer clinic in New York.
Tickets for Griffin’s Game are $10, with $5 of every ticket donated to support the cause. To purchase tickets, a Griffin’s Game shirt or to make an addition donation, visit www.kennesawstate.evenue.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.