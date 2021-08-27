Kennesaw State’s volleyball team will host the sixth annual Griffin’s Game when Clemson comes to town next month.
The Owls will host the Tigers on Sept. 10 for a 7 p.m. start at the KSU Convocation Center.
Griffin’s Game is named in honor of Griffin Schunzel, the son of Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel and volunteer assistant Briana Schunzel. Griffin Schunzel was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.
The Kennesaw State volleyball team selects a family to honor and support in order to help with their expenses in their fight against childhood cancer. This year, Griffin’s Game will honor 14-year-old Marietta resident Elijah Ramirez, who was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August.
“Every Griffin’s Game is special, very personal for Bri and myself, and is a way for us to open our arms, hearts and wallets to help and love on a local family,” Keith Schunzel said in a release. “This year we’re honoring and raising money for a special young man, Elijah Ramirez, and his family.
“Elijah and his family’s world has been turned upside down in the past year, and despite the many challenges and brutal times he’s had to fight through, he and his family have kept an optimistic outlook on life and have such a positive spirit about them. It is truly our honor to host this year’s game for Elijah, and try to pass on some of the love and support that Bri, Griffin and I felt during our battle with this terrible disease.”
