Kennesaw State unveiled a new Taraflex volleyball court Tuesday night, just in time to beat Alabama in straight sets at the KSU Convocation Center.
The unveiling was made possible by a group of nine donors who helped raise $75,000 towards the cost of the court. The donors included current volleyball parents, current and former Kennesaw State staff members, community members and fans of the program.
“Our program under coach (Keith) Schunzel has always excelled and now will play their home matches on the top surface available for volleyball players in the country,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “This is a major enhancement for the program, not only in terms of visibility, but also for the health of our student-athletes due to the state-of-the-art Taraflex court. I would like to thank the very generous efforts of the donors involved in this project. Without whom, this court would not have been possible.”
According to the release, Kennesaw State became the 52nd team in the nation with a Taraflex court, which is made of the same materials as the courts used in the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, both NCAA champions from the 2020-21 academic year -- women's champ Kentucky and and men's champ Hawaii -- play on the same courts.
The court is known for its long-term safety features with the padding making diving, sliding and jumping easier on the players' bodies. The Owls' court, placed on top of the arena's regular hardwood floor, features a black outline surrounding a gray playing area, with the interlocking "KS" logo at midcourt.
“Having our own Kennesaw State volleyball-specific playing floor is a huge moment for us and will help continue taking our volleyball program to the next level,” Schunzel said. “From player health to the fan experience, walking into the Convo on volleyball game days is now a spectacular event. I want to thank all the donors who made this possible, as well as our athletic administration. Big things continue happening with KSU Athletics, and this is a great day for our program and fans."
