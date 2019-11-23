FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Kennesaw State volleyball team rolled through Liberty Saturday night, dousing the Flames in straight sets, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, to book a ticket to the ASUN Tournament Championship for the third straight season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Owls (21-8, 13-3) took control early with a 3-0 run, featuring two kills from Quin Sutphin sandwiched around an ace from Lauren Chastang, to lead 5-2. KSU continued to extend its lead with a 5-1 swing to lead 10-4 before a kill from Dani Ballou sparked a 7-0 run to pull away 17-6. Jasmine Brown had two of her five kills in the set during the Owls' run. The Flames (19-11, 11-5) managed to cut it close with a late 6-0 run to close the gap, but Sutphin finally shut the door with her fifth kill of the set to give the Owls a 25-21 set victory.
KSU raced out of the gates to open the second set as a block by Chastang and Sutphin sparked a 6-0 run to give the Owls an 8-3 advantage. The Owls kept the pressure on, pushing their lead to nine points, 17-8, following a kill from Brown and an ace from Lexi Broadwater. The two squads then went point-for-point as KSU kept Liberty at arm's length to win the second set 25-16.
The Owls seized control right at the onset of the third set with a 6-0 run, capped off by an ace from Bri Becerra, to lead 7-1. Sutphin had three kills and a block during the Owls' opening run. KSU pushed its lead to seven, their largest of the set, as a kill from Chastang opened a quick 4-0 run to make it 11-4. Liberty eventually worked its way to within three, 21-18, but The Owls scored four of the next six points to close out the set and record the sweep.
NOTES
Quin Sutphin had a monster night with 17 kills, hitting .448, and six blocks to lead the team … Lexi Broadwater recorded her third double-double of the season with 37 assists and 12 digs … Lauren Chastang finished in double-figures with 10 kills while adding seven digs … Jasmine Brown added nine kills, hitting .316 … Dani Ballou finished with seven kills … Karlee Groover led the team with 13 digs … the Owls out-killed Liberty 43-29.
QUOTES
Head coach Keith Schunzel, on Friday's win…
"I'm really proud of our team. I've said it before, when the offense is going and we are killing it and defending at that high of a level, we are a lot to handle. Tonight was a good win, but tomorrow night we'll have to play even harder. It's the third time we've faced FGCU in the finals and I have no doubt it will be another championship caliber match."
UP NEXT
The Owls and Eagles face off in the ASUN Championship for the third straight year Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.