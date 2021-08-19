The Kennesaw State athletic department announced the induction of the 1996 NCAA Division II national champion baseball and softball teams to its athletic hall of fame.
“Kennesaw State Athletics is excited to honor two of our national champions this fall," athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. "Their accomplishments for Owl Nation deserve to be remembered forever in our Hall of Fame. I look forward to a great weekend honoring some of the best to ever wear the Black and Gold.”
The teams will be inducted Oct. 29 and be introduced the following day at halftime of Kennesaw State's football game against Gardner-Webb at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The teams were noted for their domination.
After beginning the season 5-6, the baseball team rebounded to go 43-11 the rest of the way, finishing 48-17 to claim its first national championship.
After finishing second to Columbus State in both the Peach Belt Athletic Conference regular season and tournament, the Owls beat the Cougars when it counted the most, by taking two out of three games in the South Atlantic Regional Tournament to advance to the College World Series.
Kennesaw State swept its way to a second national crown by going 4-0 in the tournament. Jason Childers capped off a perfect season (12-0, 2.01 ERA) by pitching a seven-hit, complete-game shutout in the 4-0 title game win.
“It goes without saying that I’m extremely excited for this group to be able to get recognized in the Kennesaw State Hall of Fame,” recently retired Kennesaw State coach Mike Sansing said in the release. “It’s a special group of people that includes some tremendous leaders and competitors. This team’s determination laid so much of the groundwork for today’s program. They were able to transition out of the NAIA seamlessly and paved our road to Division I, as well.”
After a 49-8 season, softball coach Scott Whitlock’s Owls secured their second consecutive national championship.
Kennesaw State swept through the regional tournament and entered the national tournament ranked No. 1 in the country. The Owls posted a 4-1 record in the national tournament and claimed the back-to-back crown with a 6-4 victory over Nebraska-Omaha.
“In the spring of 1996, it was pretty special to be an Owl," Whitlock said in the release. "Obviously, we are proud that the 1996 national championship team has been selected to the KSU Athletics Hall of Fame. Their journey was much different than that of the 1995 team. In 1995 we started with a veteran group, and they were dominate the second half off the season. In 1996, we had freshmen playing all over the place. The 1996 club had to learn and grow throughout the season. The rookies were good players, but inexperienced. To their credit, they worked and improved every day. Early on, they were in no way dominate, but they were hungry.
“This is a great honor, and we are grateful. It’s extra special being inducted alongside the 1996 national championship baseball team. Together, we brought two national champions to campus in a two-week period. As mentioned earlier, in the spring of 1996 it was pretty special to be an Owl.”
