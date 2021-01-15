Kennesaw State was selected as the host the ASUN Conference's women's basketball tournament later this winter.
The announcement was made Friday as the conference switched to a single-site format for the basketball tournaments this season. The women's tournament will be held at the KSU Convocation Center from March 10-14. The men's tournament will be held at Jacksonville the week prior, from March 3-7.
All nine ASUN women's teams will compete in the tournament, with the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds starting the tournament on Wednesday, March 10. After the four quarterfinal games March 11 and the semifinals March 12, the tournament will conclude with the championship game March 14.
A similar format will be followed in the men's tournament.
"This change for 2021 reflects many of the modifications made for this year's NCAA tournaments," ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a release. "The simple goal is to play with a format that provides the greatest chance of playing to conclusion and crowning our ASUN champions through competition, not tiebreakers. Providing the safest environment possible, while also providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, brought us easily to this one site solution."
The final dates of the men's and women's regular seasons are scheduled for Feb. 27 for the men and Feb. 28 for the women.
