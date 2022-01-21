Kennesaw State’s men’s basketball program will host Tony Ingle Night on Jan. 29 to celebrate the late coach who led the Owls to the 2004 Division II national championship.
The same date will also serve as an alumni day to recognize past members of the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Kennesaw State and Southern Poly, which was folded into the former university in 2015.
Ingle, who died on Jan. 12, 2021, due to complications with COVID-19, led Kennesaw State to the only NCAA basketball national championship at any level in the state of Georgia. Ingle also guided the Owls through their transition into Division I in 2005-06 before stepping down in 2011 as the school’s all-time winning coach with 178 wins.
Ingle will be represented by his wife, Jeanne, their sons, Elliott, Israel, Tony Jr. and Golden, and their daughter, Sunshine, and their grandchildren. Golden and Israel played for their father at Kennesaw State, while Tony Jr. served as an assistant.
Kennesaw State will honor the alumni for the men’s and women’s programs during the doubleheader against North Alabama. The women’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the men to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Alumni interested in attending are asked to register online at ksuowls.com/sports/2021/10/8/bkbalumni.aspx. In addition, there will be pregame socials for the alumni for both teams an hour before each game in the KSU Convocation Center hospitality suite.
Fans will also be able to take advantage of a special promotion for the men’s game. Two tickets will be available for $11, in honor of the 11 years Ingle coached at Kennesaw State.
Kennesaw State rescheduled its home game with Liberty for a 7 p.m. tip Jan. 31 at the KSU Convocation Center.
The game — pitting two of the ASUN Conference’s leading teams — was set for Thursday, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Liberty program.
