Kennesaw State hopes to start a new basketball tradition this fall.
Owl Madness will be the first chance for fans to meet this year’s men’s and women’s basketball teams. It will be held Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. on the Campus Green of the university's Kennesaw campus.
Free food, shirts (for the first 150 students) and prize giveaways will all be available. Men’s coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and women’s coach Octavia Blue will be on hand to introduce their 2021-22 squads, and the Kennesaw State cheerleaders will be in attendance.
The 90-minute event will also feature student contests and will conclude with an autograph session for all attendees.
“We’re excited to start this new tradition of Owl Madness and to introduce our fans to this year’s team,” Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “Last year, we had so many newcomers and not really a chance to do a fan event like this to help kick off the season, so we’re really looking forward for this chance to fully introduce our team and get to know the students and fans as we get ready for the season to start in November.”
It will also be an opportunity for mans fans to meet Blue.
“The team and I have been preparing for the upcoming season all summer and all that hard work is for the university and the KSU faithful,” said Blue, who is entering her first season after succeeding the retired Agnus Berenato. “We can’t wait to engage with the fans and feel their support for the first time this season at Owl Madness. It’s a welcome opportunity and a precursor to seeing them in the Convocation Center for our first game this season.”
