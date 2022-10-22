KENNESAW -- If there is one thing Conference USA is looking forward to with the addition of Kennesaw State in 2024, it is the fact that the university has a young football program that has experienced success in a short time frame.
That is what caught C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod's attention during a news conference prior to the Owls' game against Tennessee Tech on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Kennesaw State notched 48 victories in its first five seasons, making the Owls the best start-up program in college football history. They also became the first new program to post three consecutive 11-win seasons during that stretch.
Kennesaw State, now in its eighth season, also has three Big South Conference titles, along with three appearances in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
“If you have a program that has a culture of winning and doing things the right way, bringing that program up to a new level is sometimes an easier process than having a program that has not had success,” MacLeod said. “The growth is really exciting. This program has had a lot of success early but is continuing to improve. That's one of the most exciting things of all.”
MacLeod also mentioned the developing football rivalry between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.
The Owls have already faced the Jacksonville, Alabama-based Gamecocks four times, with the Owls winning the first three, including a five-overtime epic at Truist Park in 2018. Jacksonville State, however, avenged the loss with an overtime victory earlier this season in Alabama.
Soon the current ASUN Conference rivals will be members of Conference USA, with Jacksonville State previously accepting an invitation to join the conference in 2023.
“It gives options to do some things scheduling-wise,” MacLeod said. “We've got the Western Kentucky-Middle Tennessee rivalry that goes back a long, long time. New Mexico State-UTEP is another one, and now the Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State is a natural one that we can continue to develop.”
Jacksonville State, along with Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State are set to join Conference USA in 2023.
With Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, North Texas, UAB and UTSA planning to leave next summer, the addition of Kennesaw State would put the conference at 10 members. Conference USA had as many as 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi made their exit for the Sun Belt Conference last summer.
Kennesaw State, which has been a member of the ASUN since joining Division I in 2005, has the highest enrollment in the FCS with a combined 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the university won conference championships in football, baseball, men's tennis and women's track and field.
“They have quality across the board in their athletic teams,” MacLeod said. “I think there are a lot of young programs that will fit in nicely."
Kennesaw State's football team will be required by the NCAA to undergo a two-year transition period beginning next year, when the Owls will be permitted additional scholarships. They will not be eligible to compete for a Conference USA title or a bowl game until 2025.
“This place is going to get some exposure,” Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon said. “We've been fighting from the football side to get exposure and for people to recognize what is going on because, not only is it great for football and athletics, but for the university.”
