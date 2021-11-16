It was a record-setting night for the Kennesaw State basketball team as it shattered three team records, including the most points scored in its Division I history, in Monday’s 117-58 rout of Carver College at the KSU Convocation Center.
With the game tied 10-10, the Owls (2-2) began scoring and never stopped, outscoring Carver 50-14 over the final 16 minutes of the half. Kasen Jennings’ layup at the halftime buzzer made the score 60-24.
The 60 first-half points were the most scored by Kennesaw State in a half since scoring 63 against Lipscomb on Jan. 9, 2016.
All 13 players who dressed played by the middle of the first half, and 12 of the 13 scored. Former Wheeler High School standout Kenny Burns provided the dunk that initially broke the previous scoring record of 106 — set last year against Toccoa Falls — with 2:58 to play.
It was Kennesaw State’s highest point total overall since scoring 117 against Allen in 2003, when the Owls were still in Division II.
Seven Owls finished in double figures. Jennings’ career-high tying 17 led the way. Also setting new career highs in points were Burns (11), Demetrius Rivers (eight) and Mayson Quartlebaum (six). Armani Harris tied his previous high of 10 and added a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Chris Youngblood had 15 points, Demond Robinson had 13 points and eight rebounds, Spencer Rodgers finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, and former Campbell High School star Terrell Burden added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.