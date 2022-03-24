Adidas logos are seen on the gloves and uniform of Kennesaw State running back Iaan Cousin. The apparel company is starting a name, image and likeness network for athletes at its affiliated colleges and universities.
Adidas is opening a name, image and likeness network for all of its college athletes, including those at Kennesaw State, who wear Adidas-branded apparel.
Special - Kennesaw State
Adidas logos are seen on the gloves and uniform of Kennesaw State running back Iaan Cousin. The apparel company is starting a name, image and likeness network for athletes at its affiliated colleges and universities.
Adidas is opening a name, image and likeness network for all of its college athletes.
The move will allow up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand. That number is set to include athletes at Kennesaw State, who wear Adidas-branded apparel.
The company is the first of the significant apparel brands to offer such an NIL program.
“At Adidas, we are committed to creating change through sport and recognize the important role student-athletes play in shaping the future,” Rupert Campbell, president of Adidas North America, said in a release. “Our groundbreaking NIL program advances our commitments toward building inclusivity in sport and inspires athletes to realize a more equitable world. I can’t wait to see it come to life.”
At this point, Adidas has not said how much each athlete will be compensated, as it will be dependent on how many participate in the program, but it will be made available for all 109 Division I schools currently under contract with the company.
Athletes will be able to earn a percentage of sales they help bring to the brand, and they can also earn compensation through original social media posts.
The program will be available to Power 5 schools and historically Black colleges and universities beginning this year. Schools in smaller conferences, such as Kennesaw State, will be able to start taking advantage of the network in spring of 2023.
Kennesaw State entered into a seven-year contract with Adidas in 2016. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the deal is worth more than $2.3 million, and it provides the university with $340,000 worth of product per year.
Messages seeking comment from Kennesaw State officials had not been returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Kennesaw State is not the only Adidas-affiliated college in Georgia. Georgia Tech entered into a six-year agreement with the company in 2018, and Georgia Southern signed a seven-year deal in 2016. Mercer is also signed with Adidas.
The University of Georgia is a Nike client, while Georgia State is signed with Under Armour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.