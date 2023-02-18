KENNESAW -- With the game tied 61-61 with 6:23 to play, it looked like Kennesaw State was following its usual script.
This was the time where the Owls would string together a few stops in a row on the defensive end, and then put the ball in the hands of point guard Terrell Burden and let him lead the team to victory.
Unfortunately Queens (17-12, 7-9) was not informed which part it was supposed to play in the drama. Because it was the Royals who went on a 17-4 run, built a 10-point lead and then kept Kennesaw State at bay for an 83-76 victory at the KSU Convocation Center on Saturday.
The loss was the first the Owls suffered at home this season, and snaps their 14-game win streak at the Convocation Center dating back to last season. It also drops KSU (21-8, 13-3) back into a first-place tie atop the ASUN with Liberty, however it still holds the tiebreaker after downing the Flames on Thursday in their only meeting of the year.
From the time people stepped into the building Saturday, it was obvious there was something different. The crowd of 1,514 was approximately half the size of what it was for the matchup with Liberty, and while it tried to get up and into the game, the energy level was very different. The same could be said about the players. Coming off the emotional high of the Liberty win, it seemed like they were just a little off. The difference led to some uncharacteristic mistakes.
"I don't think we had a hangover from Thursday night," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "You could tell the energy was different in the gym and we weren't feeling as fresh as we were against Liberty, but our energy on the court, we didn't have the energy or the connection.
"We haven't been in this position very often and it starts with me. I have to do a better job of getting them ready to play coming down off a big game.
"We let a great opportunity get away of finishing the regular season undefeated at home."
Part of the reason there may have been a lack of energy on the court was because the team's energizer was on the bench for large parts of the game. Brandon Stroud, who is the one that makes the hustle play when the team seems to need it, and one of the emotional leaders, got into early foul trouble. He picked up his second foul midway through the first half. He picked up his third foul less than a minute into the second half and ended up playing less than 17 1/2 minutes in the game.
Stroud wasn't the only one in foul trouble as Burden picked up his third early in the second half, and for the second game in a row, the team played without injured starting guard Kasen Jennings, who is expected to return next week. Still, KSU was in position to find a way to win again until Queens guard Kenny Dye took over. The game's high scorer with 24, he scored eight straight points on two 3-pointers and a layup and then assisted on a 3-pointer by BJ McLaurin.
The spurt turned a tie game into a 75-65 lead with 2:25 to play, and the Royals put the game away at the line. AJ McKee, who finished with 20 points, made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch, and KSU would get no closer that six points the rest of the way.
Two of the main reasons for the loss were turnovers and 3-point shooting. The Owls turned the ball over 15 times which led to 20 Queens' points. In comparison, KSU turned the ball over only six times against Liberty. And the Royals connected on 12 3-pointers.
Chris Youngblood led the Owls with 21 points and eight rebounds, Burden finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Demond Robinson added 16 points.
Kennesaw State will close the regular season on the road with two games, beginning Wednesday at North Alabama and then finishing at Central Arkansas on Saturday. Two wins and the Owls will win the regular season conference title and be the No. 1 seed in the ASUN tournament.
