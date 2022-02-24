Kennesaw State countered Stetson's hot-shooting night by dominating inside the paint and on the boards, and the Owls took control late by scoring seven of the last eight points to claim a 75-71 victory Wednesday at the KSU Convocation Center.
With the victory, Kennesaw State (12-16, 7-8 ASUN Conference) secured a first-round home game in next week's ASUN tournament. It will be the first postseason game hosted by the Owls in the program's Division I history.
Kennesaw State, which is fourth in the East Division, will host the fifth-seed from the West on Tuesday.
The win over Stetson gave the Owls their first season sweep of a conference opponent in four years, as they also won 77-49 on Jan. 15 in Deland, Florida.
"Really proud of our team tonight. I think that game gave us every bit of adversity it could," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "They’ve done a great job this year of not breaking when things got tough, and we finished strong. In this league, there are a bunch of good teams and Stetson shot really well in the first half. Despite being down at the half, we came out with good energy, and we did a great job in the final 4 minutes to not allow them any good looks, while our execution on the other end to get to the free-throw line and convert was big for us."
Kennesaw State was led by Chris Youngblood, who paced the Owls with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. That included going 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and the sophomore grabbed seven rebounds.
Kennesaw State dominated the boards with a 40-28 margin, and the Owls took advantage of their extra chances on offense. Their 14 offensive boards led to a 21-5 advantage on second-chance points, and that helped fuel Kennesaw State's overall 38-22 edge on points in the paint.
Terrell Burden finished with 14 points and Isaiah Reddish added 11, while all nine Owls who played scored.
