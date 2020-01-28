For the second straight season, it looks like Kennesaw State needs a new defensive coordinator.
Blake Harrell, who came to KSU just last year after Brian Newberry left for Navy, has been hired as the new defensive coordinator at East Carolina University.
The development was first reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, and confirmed by multiple outlets in North Carolina.
Kennesaw State representatives would not confirm as it is its policy not to comment until a hire is announced by the other program.
The Owls went 11-3 and advanced to the FCS playoffs during the 2019 season, and Harrell's defense was one of the main reasons. KSU was third in FCS allowing only 278.7 yards per game of total defense and 10th in in scoring defense, allowing only 18.7 points per game.
Harrell will replace former ECU defensive coordinator Bob Trott, whose contract was not renewed last week.
"Bob Trott is a good football coach and a great person," East Carolina coach Mike Houston said in a release. "I have known him for 15 years and worked with him the last four seasons. I would like to thank him for his leadership and commitment, and I wish he and his family the best.
"This was a difficult decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of our football program moving forward."
East Carolina was 4-8 and finished in fifth place in the East division of the American Athletic Conference in 2019. The Pirates allowed 33.7 points and 469.3 yards per game.
By heading to East Carolina allows Harrell to return home to the Carolinas.
He came to KSU last year after five seasons at The Citadel. Previous coaching spots included Lenoir-Rhyne along with three North Carolina high school stops at Franklin, Fuquay-Varina and McDowell.
Harrell graduated from Western Carolina in 2002, and he was also a student assistant with the Catamounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.