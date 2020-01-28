Kennesaw State rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat North Alabama 59-56 on Monday.
The Owls (9-9, 3-4 ASUN Conference) outscored the Lions 31-20 in the second half, which included Alexis Poole scoring 14 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“I am so happy for this team because they really pulled out a tough game tonight. They really believed in the plan and believed in each other,” coach Agnus Berenato said in a release. “(Breanna) Hoover made two really big shots, and Amani Johnson was stellar tonight. Poole came alive in the fourth quarter, and the team recognized that and fed her. This was an incredible team win.”
Kennesaw State trailed 36-28 at the half, but Johnson took over in the third quarter as she drove through the North Alabama defense twice for layups, drained a 3-pointer and brought the Owls within 43-39 at the end of the quarter with two free throws.
In the final quarter, Poole scored five straight points in a 2-minute period to bring the Owls within three. Poole added two free throws to tie the score at 53.
After the teams traded 3-pointers. Poole added a layup and a free throw to secure the win.
Johnson finished the night with 16 points and six rebounds. Hoover had 11 points and six rebounds, while Poole also added 10 rebounds.
FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWALS AVAILABLE
Season ticket renewals are open for the 2020 Kennesaw State football season.
The Owls head into their sixth season as the most successful five-year startup program in college football history, posting 48 victories to surpass Georgia Southern (47) and Old Dominion (46).
Kennesaw State also is the first startup to post three straight 11-win seasons during its first five years of competition, while the Owls and North Dakota State are also the only Football Championship Subdivision programs to post 11 or more wins in each of the last three seasons.
Kennesaw State made the FCS playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2019 and picked up a postseason win for the third straight year, knocking off Southern Conference Wofford.
The 2020 schedule features six home games, four of which are non-conference contests as Kennesaw State goes for its third Big South championship in the last four seasons.
The renewal process runs through March 31. To renew season tickets or to be put on a waiting list to purchase new season tickets, visit KSUOwls.com or call 470-KSU-OWLS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.