William Small, who has more than 25 years of college coaching experience, was hired as an assistant coach for the Kennesaw State men’s basketball team.
Small most recently spent six seasons as an assistant at Iowa State.
“As we build our program, there is always emphasis on adding people to our program with passion, character, and integrity. I am ecstatic to add coach Small, his wife Paula, and daughter Chiya to our Kennesaw State family,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “Coach Small is someone who over the last 20 years has impacted my life in a major way. When he recruited me out of Garden City Community College, he was always someone who told me the truth and pushed me to be a better version of myself. Coach Small has worked, recruited, impacted and developed student-athletes at every level of college basketball.”
Small has coached eight NBA draft picks from a career that has spanned time at Iowa State, Murray State, UTEP, Southeastern Louisiana, Georgia State, Tulane, Troy, UT-Martin, Alabama-Huntsville and Cowley Community College, beginning in 1995.
Most recently, Small helped lead Iowa State to three NCAA Tournament appearances, two Big 12 tournament titles, 97 wins and a trio of upper-half finishes in the Big 12, including a second-place finish in 2017.
Small brings a large history of offensive success. The Cyclones finished ninth nationally in adjusted offense in 2019, marking the third time in Small’s tenure in which the Cyclones ranked among the nation’s top 15 on the offensive end of the floor.
Prior to coming to Iowa State, Small assisted for four seasons at Murray State, where he helped the Racers to a 104-29 record and three postseason berths.
Murray State won at least 20 games in each of Small’s four seasons as an assistant coach, which included posting a 29-6 mark and berth in the NIT quarterfinals in 2014-15. The Racers finished the Ohio Valley portion of their schedule perfect at 16-0.
Mackay named assistant golf coach
Nick Mackay, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant men’s golf coach at Georgia State, was hired to assist Bryant Odom with Kennesaw State’s men’s team.
During Mackay’s time at Georgia State, the Panthers recorded a round of 5-under par 275 at the 2019 Maui Jim Intercollegiate, which tied for the seventh-lowest round in program history. He guided graduate transfer Ashton Poole to a 72.13-stroke scoring average in 2019-20.
Before his time with the Panthers, Mackay worked as a player agent for Blue Giraffe Sports, helping manage the careers of PGA and LPGA tour professionals Lexi Thompson, Jhonattan Vegas, Stuart Appleby and Juli Inkster from 2015-18. He also ran a junior academy in Johns Creek.
Mackay served as an assistant women’s golf coach at Kennesaw State from 2013-15, a tenure in which the Owls captured nine top-five finishes and the 2015 ASUN Conference championship.
Big South names members of honor roll
The Big South Conference announced its Presidential Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year, and 41 members of the Kennesaw State football team were among the honorees.
Five Owls earned the Commissioner’s Award for achieving a 4.0 grade-point average. To be named to the Presidential Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better for the academic year.
Recipients of the Commissioner’s Award from Kennesaw State were Jeremiah Compton, Austin Harvey, Cade Loden, Jahon Myers and Nathan Robertson.
On the Presidential Honor Roll were Kelcy Allen, Bryson Armstrong, Jomier Augustine, Jayden Barron, Travis Bell, Je’Cory Burks, Jeremiah Compton, James Dawson, Cameron Donald, Nykeem Farrow, Isaac Foster, Talon Gamble, Cole Gilley, Kyle Glover, Oscar Gonzalez, Austin Harvey, William Jenkins, Nicholas Jones, Carson Koporc, Jake Lassiter, Marquis Ledet, Cole Loden, Cade Loden, Cincere Mason, Shane McCormick, Markeith Montgomery, Jonathan Murphy, Jahon Myers, William Nana Fabu, Clayton Nelson, Matt Olson, Caleb O’Neal, Hall O’Neal, Jacob Potter, Cade Radam, Nathan Robertson, Kadarius Satterwhite, Savon Simmons, Shaquil Terry, Zach Thompson and Darron Willis.
