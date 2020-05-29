Kennesaw State brought in forward Alex Peterson to join its men’s basketball program.
Peterson comes in from Missouri State University-West Plains after spending two years with the junior college team.
"Alex Peterson is a young man we are very excited to add to our program," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "He is a motored-up, hard-rocking guy that plays with great effort and a chip on his shoulder every night."
Peterson, a 6-foot-7 Virginia native, appeared in 62 games with Missouri State-West Plains, making 42 starts.
Peterson averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. He scored in double figures 22 times and set a career-high of 32 points. On the defensive side, he led the team with 30 total blocks.
WILLIAMS MAKES ALL-AMERICA
Kennesaw State hurdler Paris Williams was honored in the form of a USTFCCCA All-America team selection after qualifying for the NCAA indoor track and field championships.
Williams qualified for the championship meet’s 60-meter hurdles, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. His qualifying time of 7.72 seconds set a new Kennesaw State record.
The USTFCCCA adopted new criteria for the 2020 awards because of the pandemic. All athletes on the start list for the indoor championship were named to the All-America team.
TWO ATHLETES EARN ASUN HONORS
Two Kennesaw State athletes -- Alex Carballo and Aspen Jarrett -- earned ASUN Conference honors following the conclusion of their shortened 2019-20 seasons.
Carballo, a senior outfielder on the baseball team, was named the ASUN’s Most Impressive Hitter by D1Baseball.com.
Carballo hit .323 with four home runs, and his 21 RBIs were good enough for 25th in the country. He led Kennesaw State in doubles (5), homers and RBIs.
Carballo has the opportunity to return to Kennesaw State next season after his final year was cut short.
Jarrett, a senior tennis player, was selected as Kennesaw Stsate's representative on the ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team.
Each of the conference’s nine members had an athlete selected who portrays excellence both in their respective sport and in everyday life.
As a senior, Jarrett posted a 6-6 singles record and a 2-3 doubles mark before the coronavirus pandemic caused the season’s cancellation
Jarrett and her teammates worked with the Team Impact organization to work with an 11-year-old child diagnosed with retinal cancer. Jarrett was also involved with Project Life Movement and Tennis Against Breast Cancer, among other groups.
