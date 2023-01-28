Kasen Jennings said coach Amir Abdur-Rahim told his Kennesaw State squad Saturday, whichever team brought the most energy would win the matchup against Lipscomb at the KSU Convocation Center.
It was the Owls, and it was Jennings who was the leader in this ASUN matchup. He finished the night with 15 points, and his defense on the Bisons guards disrupted their game the entire night. It led to an 85-72 victory, and it kept KSU (17-6, 9-1) tied atop the ASUN standings with Liberty.
The win was the Owls seventh straight, 12th straight at home and it broke a 12-game losing streak against Lipscomb (13-10, 5-5) which dated back to the 2016-17 season.
For the second straight game, KSU led nearly wire-to-wire. They took the lead for good at 7-6, built their first double-digit lead of the night with 9:15 to play in the first half, and only once did the Bison get as close as nine points in the final 20 minutes.
The Owls continued its hot shooting during its winning streak. They finished the game shooting 48.2% from the floor, and during its seven-game run, KSU is shooting 51.9%. Terrell Burden led the way with 18 points, including making 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Chris Youngblood had 15 points while Demond Robinson and Spencer Rodgers each had nine. In all, 11 different Kennesaw State players scored. But as good as the offense was, it was set up by the smothering defense at the other end of the floor.
"I'm proud of our effort on the defensive end," Abdur-Rahim said. "It really took them out of their flow."
Lipscomb did end up shooting 47.2% from the floor, but KSU forced 16 turnovers, which directly led to 16 points. The Owls were also able to keep the Bisons big men in check. ASUN leading scorer Jacob Ognacevic did have a game-high 20 points, but Ahsan Asadullah, who came in averaging 7.1 points, was held scoreless.
The Owls took control of the game late in the first half. Back-to-back layups by Robinson and Brandon Stroud pushed the lead to 30-20. A 3 by Jennings, two free throws from Stroud and two more from Simeon Cottle push the advantage to 37-25 and they went into the half up 38-27.
KSU opened the second half on a 15-7 run and when Alex Peterson scored on a layup with 15:44 to play, the Owls had their biggest lead of the night at 52-34.
The lead did not drop under 10 points the rest of the way as KSU put the game away at the line, making 15-of-20 in the second half and 22-of-30 for the game.
