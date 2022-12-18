Kennesaw State scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back, as it cruised to a 79-55 victory over Georgia College in their first home game in over a month on Saturday.
The Owls (7-4) held a 26-10 edge on points off turnovers, thanks to forcing 18 while only committing eight for the afternoon.
Chris Youngblood led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. He was 5 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and a perfect 5-for-5 at the free throw line.
“Being at home for the first time in a month, it was a little weird out there, we haven’t been in there so long, but we were really appreciative of the crowd support," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "I was really pleased with our intensity and effort on the defensive end tonight, to hold a team to 55 points or less is always a good thing and we came out connected on that side of the court."
Kasen Jennings started things with a 3, and then Youngblood took over, scoring on a 3-point play, an alley-oop and then a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 15-0 at the 14:36 mark. Georgia College was held without a basket for the first seven minutes, missing its first eight shots before getting on the board with a layup at 12:43. That sparked a run as the Bobcats scored nine unanswered to close within 15-9. After KSU pushed the lead back to 13, Georgia College again made a run to pull within 28-23 with 2:12 in the half. It was 31-26 with a minute to go, when the Owls came up with two turnovers to fuel a 6-0 run to close the half for a 37-26 halftime advantage.
The Owls held a 46-31 lead four minutes into the second half when they scored 14 of the next 16 points. Demond Robinson and Simeon Cottle combined for 11 of the 14 points, with the freshman Cottle’s 3 making it 60-33. KSU led by at least 20 the rest of the way.
