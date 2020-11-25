KENNESAW -- You only get one chance to make a good first impression.
Consider that mission accomplished Wednesday as the Kennesaw State men's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with an 87-40 victory over Carver College at the KSU Convocation Center.
The victory broke a 20-game losing streak dating back to mid-December of last year, when the Owls earned their only win of the 2019-20 season with an 85-61 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Carver (0-1), an Atlanta-based program that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association, only dressed seven players and was at a severe height disadvantage. Kennesaw State (1-0) took control early, opening the game on a 12-0 run, taking a 39-17 lead at the half and outrebounding the Cougars 50-32.
"I was really pleased," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "We're a fairly young group, not only with freshmen but with 10 new players.
"I was pleased with the team as a whole the way we shared the ball."
Kennesaw State finished with more assists (14) than turnovers (13), and it was the group of guards that really got things going.
The biggest first impression was made by freshman Chris Youngblood. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound guard out of East Coweta High School made his first three shots -- all 3-pointers -- scoring nine points in a 2-minute span to help the Owls build an early 20-4 lead.
Youngblood, one of three three-star recruits from Kennesaw State's latest signing class, had 11 points in the first half and finished the game with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-9 from behind the arc.
Kasen Jennings, a three-star recruit from Langston Hughes High School, got off to a rough start missing his first four shots, but things changed in the second half. He was 5-of-6 shots after the break and finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Spencer Rodgers, playing in his first game after transferring from Southwest Mississippi Community College, finished with 13 points and four rebounds.
"Any given night, one of them can jump up and give you 17 to 20 points," Abdur-Rahim said of the trio of newcomers, along with two other guards, Jamie Lewis and former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden.
Alex Peterson, a transfer from Missouri State-West Plains, added eight points and nine rebounds. Overall, 14 players played, and everyone scored.
As impressive as the newcomers were, equally so was the return of Burden and fellow sophomore Armani Harris. Both players suffered season-ending injuries last season, and both looked as if they were ready to play a full schedule. Burden finished the day with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting and added four rebounds and four assists. Harris added seven points and seven rebounds in his return.
"When Terrell got hurt last year, he was leading us in scoring," Abdur-Rahim said. "When Armani got hurt, he was leading us in rebounding. It's a testament to Mike Young, our (director of sports medicine) for getting them ready -- Terrell with his knee and Armani with his foot."
Kennesaw State will have one more game at home Friday against Toccoa Falls -- another Georgia-based NCCAA program -- before heading on the road for its first taste of Division I play against UAB and Creighton.
