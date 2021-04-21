Kennesaw State's fall football schedule was completed Wednesday with the release of the Big South Conference slate.
The Owls will host to North Carolina A&T, Gardner-Webb and Monmouth, while traveling to Hampton, Campbell, Robert Morris and North Alabama.
In total, Kennesaw State will play five home games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, after the previous announcement of non-conference home games against Reinhardt and Jacksonville State. The Owls will travel to Georgia Tech and Wofford.
Following its non-conference schedule, Kennesaw State will open its final Big South season with a trip to Hampton on Oct. 9. Beginning in 2022, the Owls' football team will join the university's other sports in the ASUN Conference.
On Oct. 16, Kennesaw State will come home for its first matchup against new Big South foe North Carolina A&T, a perennial FCS playoff contender. The Aggies join the conference after winning four of the last five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles, including the last three.
The following week, Kennesaw State will travel to Campbell and then host Gardner-Webb on Oct. 30. The first Saturday in November, the Owls will head to Robert Morris for the first time after beating the Colonials 35-0 this spring in the first matchup between the programs at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The final road game of the regular season will be Kennesaw State's first trip to Florence, Alabama, to face North Alabama. It will be the second meeting between the future ASUN foes.
The Owls will host their regular-season finale when it they face Monmouth on Nov. 20. They will try to snap a two-game losing streak to the Hawks, potentially winning their third conference title in five years and earning a return trip to the FCS playoffs.
