Kennesaw State nearly pulled off an second-half comeback, but a pair of shots in the paint in the final seconds were both off the mark, allowing Samford to escape with an 85-84 victory Saturday night in Birmingham.
The Bulldogs (9-2) began second half with a 46-41 lead, and extended it to 10 twice, the second time at 70-60 with 9:43 to play. The Owls (4-7) answered with a 20-8 run to take an 80-78 lead with 2:59 to play. Former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden scored nine of his game-high 25 points. Spencer Rodgers meanwhile grabbed a defensive rebound and took it in for a layup and a 79-78 Owl lead, the first for KSU since it was 23-22.
“Really proud of our guys (Saturday), we came in and we fought against a really good Samford team on their home court," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "I told the guys that we can’t let this loss define us, in the past we’ve had close losses put us in a hole. We’re focused on getting better every game. We got better tonight, though obviously some things we have to clean up but I’m unbelievably proud of them."
After Samford went one of two at the free throw line for an 83-82 lead, Demond Robinson was fouled on a defensive rebound and sank two free throws to put KSU up 84-83 with 33 seconds to play. The Bulldogs jumped back ahead thanks to Ques Glover’s mid-range jumper with 11 seconds to go to make it 85-84.
KSU called a timeout, and set up a play for Burden to drive to the basket for a game-winning shot. He drove to the right side of the paint and attempted a contested layup-up that was too strong off the rim. Robinson’s put-back attempt was off the rim as the final horn sounded.
Chris Youngblood and Rodgers joined Burrell in double-figure scoring with 14 each. Youngblood also added a team-high seven rebounds.
Samford shot 61% from three-point range, making 11-of-18 from behind the arc, while the 11 made attempts were a season-high by a KSU opponent.
Glover led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Jaden Campbell, Logan Dye and Quinn Richey each added 12.
