Kennesaw State right fielder Terence Norman was selected as the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout is coming off a season in which he led the ASUN in batting (.350) and was named a first-team all-conference selection for the second time. Norman tied for conference lead in hits (75), was sixth with 40 RBIs, seventh with 13 doubles and a .431 on-base percentage and ninth with a .481 slugging percentage.
For his college career, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound Norman is hitting .338 with 10 homers, 23 doubles and 85 RBIs.
Norman was not the only Kennesaw State player to earn preseason ASUN honors. Former Kell High School standout Justin Russell joined him as a first-team honoree at first base.
Russell, a 6-foot, 207-pound redshirt senior, transferred to Kennesaw State from Florida SouthWestern State College before the 2019 season and made an immediate impact with the Owls.
Russell led the ASUN in home runs with 12 -- including 10 against conference opponents -- slugging percentage (.609) and total bases (66). Russell finished the season hitting .308 with nine doubles and 37 RBIs.
Norman and Russell will try to help get Kennesaw State get back on top of the ASUN standings. The Owls are coming off a season in which they went 27-29 overall and 11-13 in conference play.
In the preseason coaches' poll, Kennesaw State was predicted to finish seventh in the nine-team conference.
Florida Gulf Coast was tapped to finish first followed by, Liberty, Stetson, Jacksonville, North Florida and Lipscomb. NJIT and North Alabama rounded out the rankings after Kennesaw State.
The Owls will open the season Feb. 14 with a three-game home slate at Stillwell Stadium, hosting St. John's, Saint Peter's and Cincinnati. The home schedule will also feature games with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Mercer and Jacksonville State, as well as three-game series against Penn, Toledo and all of the Owls' ASUN rivals.
