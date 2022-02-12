KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State had a chance to give itself a little breathing room Saturday and everything was working in its favor.
Stetson lost to Florida Gulf Coast in overtime, and all the Owls had to do to give themselves a two-game lead in the race to host a first-round ASUN tournament game next month, was defeat North Florida, a team without its two leading scorers -- Jose Placer and Carter Hendrickson -- at the KSU Convocation Center.
So much for the best laid plans.
Jaydn Parker led four double-digit scorers with 17 points, the Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 ASUN) shot 59% from the floor in the first half to build a 10-point lead and they held on in the second half for a 72-70 victory.
KSU (11-14, 6-6) shot 36% for the game, 18% from the 3 (4 of 22) only two days after shooting 62.5% from the floor in a win over Central Arkansas. For coach Amir Abdur-Rahim there was a simple explanation.
"This one is completely on me," he said. "I didn't have them ready to play. We came out with poor energy in the first half, not our brand of basketball at all. We needed to do a better job of being ready to play, coaches and players. North Florida’s a good team, and we didn’t have the energy we needed against a team as well coached as they are to be good enough to get the win (Saturday).”
Despite playing poorly, the Owls still had a chance to pull out the victory.
After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half and 44-34 at halftime, KSU continued to chip away at the deficit.
With 11 minutes to play, a layup by Terrell Burden, who finished with 10 points, cut the lead to one at 54-53. Emmanuel Adedoyin, who finished with 11 points, capped a North Florida 9-2 run to push the advantage back to eight points at 63-55, before the Owls made a final push.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Spencer Rodgers pulled KSU within two. A layup by Demond Robinson tied the game and a layup by Brandon Stroud gave the Owls their first lead, 65-63, since it was 16-14 in the first half.
Robinson, who finished with 13 points, put KSU in front 66-65 with a free throw with 4:52 to play, but that would be the team's last lead of the game.
A 3-pointer by Jarius Hicklen, who finished with 12 points, gave the Ospreys a 70-66 lead. Four points by Chris Youngblood, who finished with 12, tied the game.
Four free throws gave North Florida a two-point lead with 2.4 seconds left. The Owls final chance came when they inbounded in front of their bench. The ball ended up in Stroud's hands, but his 3-point attempt was wide right and never got to the rim.
It was a disappointing finish for Stroud, who kept KSU in the game with his 12 points and career-high 17 rebounds.
Despite coming out flat, the Owls led by two with 13 minutes to play in the first half. That is when North Florida made its move, going on a 26-7 run, highlighted by 3-pointers by Jordan Preaster, Adedouin and two by Hicklen, to build a 40-23 lead with 4:54 in the first half.
KSU started its trek back into the game by closing the half on a 11-4 run behind a 3-pointer and a layup by Jamir Moultrie.
The Owls will not hit the road for the next two games -- at Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday and Jacksonville next Saturday. The last time KSU hit the road, the team played well enough to win both games, but Abdur-Rahim said if the team plays like it did Saturday, the results won't get any better.
"If we hit the road with (Saturday's) kind of energy we'll come home with two losses," he said.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kennesaw State 63, North Florida 57: Amani Johnson scored 18 points and the Owls came back from a 16-point first-half deficit to win their third straight game.
After trailing 17-4 after the first quarter and 33-19 at the half, KSU mounted its comeback in the second half. Bre’Lyn Snipes scored six of her 11 points in the third quarter as the Owls pulled within 47-44.
Johnson's 3-pointer with 7:14 to play tied the game 51-51, and her jumper three minutes later gave KSU its first lead of the game at 55-53.
Gabby Legister finished with 10 points and Jah’Che Whitfield had nine points and eight rebounds for the Owls.
North Florida was led by Jazz Bond's 19 points.
