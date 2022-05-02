The Kennesaw State men’s club lacrosse team is No. 1 in Division II of the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association
The Owls lead the way over universities such as Wake Forest, Idaho, Montana, Missouri State, Coastal Carolina, the Air Force Academy, California-San Diego, UNC-Charlotte and others.
After victories over Georgia, Georgia Southern, Texas, North Florida, Texas A&M and Appalachian State, KSU finished its regular season undefeated (8-0) and then defeated Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast to win the Southeast Lacrosse Association championship. Winning the conference championship qualifies the team for the MCLA national championship tournament May 9-14 in Austin, Texas.
Of the 38 members of the Owls Lacrosse Team, 100% of the players are from the State of Georgia and 13 played Lacrosse at Cobb County high schools.
"KSU’s ranking as the No. 1 team in the US is evidence of the incredible growth of lacrosse in the state of Georgia," said assistant coach Tim Coons in a release. Remember, we’ve been beating big brand universities with a team that is 100% from the state of Georgia.”
At the SELA championships in Jacksonville, Florida, many KSU players were honored for their achievements. First-Team All-SELC selections included Dylan Stanhope (North Cobb) at attack, Michael Romas (Allatoona) on defense, Scott Rzsa (Kell) for long stick middle, Adam Pijak (Allatoona) for face-off and he also earned the SELC Specialty Player of the Year.
“This is a very special group of young men," said KSU first-year coach Connor Murphy, a former Pope standout and KSU graduate. "The Owls have not been able to take the field in a year-and-a-half due to COVID, but they have continuously worked hard ever since the 2020 season was cut short. They have earned the No. 1 spot in the country along with a handful of well-deserved individual awards. We can’t wait to get to Austin and compete for the national title.”
The staff, led by Murphy, Coons, Rich Greenough and Ira Blumenthal was honored by the Southeast Lacrosse Association as the SELC Conference Coaching Staff Of the Year.
