The Kennesaw State men’s basketball team will face plenty of big names during its nonconference schedule.
Unfortunately for Owl fans, the majority of those games will be on the road.
The Owls will start their season at Big 12 member Iowa State on Nov. 9 -- the team's first meeting since a 2010 game in which the Cyclones won 91-51 -- then will make the trip from Ames, Iowa, to Omaha, Nebraska, to face Creighton on Nov. 11.
It will be a rematch from the 2020-21 season as Kennesaw State lost 93-58 to the Bluejays as part of the Big East Conference team's run to the Sweet 16.
After that challenging opening week, Kennesaw State will return home to play five of their next six games at KSU Convocation Center, starting with its home opener against Piedmont on Nov. 14. The following day, Carver will make the short trip up from Atlanta.
The rest of Owls' non-conference home schedule features games against Belmont (Nov. 19), Charleston Southern (Nov. 28), Mercer (Dec. 1), Voorhees (Dec. 11) and Toccoa Falls College (Dec. 30).
In addition to the games at Iowa State and Creighton, Kennesaw State's November stretch will include a game at Wake Forest on Nov. 23. It will be the Owls' first time playing against the Demon Deacons.
Kennesaw State will finish its slate of nonconference road games at Wofford (Dec. 5), Samford (Dec. 18) and Nebraska (Dec. 22).
“It’s a challenging schedule for sure, facing four Power Six teams, along with our home-and-home series with Belmont, Charleston Southern and Samford,” Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “I wanted us to be tested, though, and opening the season with back-to-back at Iowa State and Creighton, we will find out a lot about ourselves on that trip. I’m also excited about our game at Wake Forest, it's an opportunity to test ourselves against a very quality ACC team. Coach (Steve) Forbes has been a great coach for a long time. That’s going to be another good measure for our program.”
Following the nonconference finale, Kennesaw State will start the ASUN Conference schedule by hosting Jacksonville on Jan. 4.
