The Kennesaw State men's basketball program is playing musical chairs with its opponents.
Because of positive COVID-19 tests within multiple ASUN Conference programs, the Owls' scheduled games at North Florida on Friday and Saturday were replaced with a road trip to Liberty.
Kennesaw State will tip off the two games against the Flames in Lynchburg, Virginia, at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.
ASUN players coaches and staff are tested on Monday and Wednesday every week prior to games Friday and Saturday. With results typically reported within 36 hours, the league office will adjust conference schedules as needed to maintain safety, but also to maximize the number of potential games each program can play.
Last weekend, North Florida had its conference-opening series against Stetson postponed. Because of coronavirus protocols, the Ospreys announced an indefinite suspension of team activities, which included this weekend's scheduled games.
A similar situation also happened last weekend at Florida Gulf Coast, which forced the postponement of the Eagles' opening series against North Alabama and this weekend's series against Liberty, which allowed for the matchup between Kennesaw State and the Flames.
The Owls (3-7, 0-2 ASUN) are coming off an opening weekend in which they dropped two close games to Jacksonville at the KSU Convocation Center. Liberty, the defending ASUN champion, has started the season 9-4 overall and 1-1 in conference after an opening-series split with Lipscomb.
This is the second straight week in which one of Kennesaw State's basketball programs have been affected by the virus protocols. The women's team had its games against Jacksonville postponed because of issues within the Dolphins' program. The Owls ended up traveling to North Alabama instead.
In each case, the ASUN will try to get the games rescheduled.
