Spencer Rodgers scored 27 points and led four players in double figures as Kennesaw State ended a pair of long losing streaks with a 83-75 victory over Stetson on Saturday.
The Owls (4-16, 1-11 ASUN) ended a 28 game losing streak to conference opponents dating back to the 2018-19 season, and broke a 36-game skid to Division I programs.
"Without being too cliche, the way these guys have come back and worked everyday this season, it hasn't changed," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "And I truly believe when they come into the gym, they believe they can win. It's just getting over that hump and breaking through and seeing that hard work pay off. You see that now, that belief grows a little more … Just really happy for our guys, they earned it, they deserve it and I can't be more happy for them."
Kennesaw State connected on 11 3-pointers and shot 52.4% from behind the arc for the game, including 71.4% in the second half.
Kasen Jennings scored 17 points, Chris Youngblood 14 and former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden had 10.
The Owls built a 42-24 lead at the half, and extended the advantage to as many as 23 points in the second half.
KSU will close the regular season with two games at Lipscomb on Friday and Saturday.
Stetson 74, Kennesaw State 61: The Hatters went on a late 11-2 run to pull away in from the Owls in the second half Friday.
Spencer Rodgers scored 17 points, Terrell Burden had 13 points, while Armani Harris and Alex Peterson each added eight points and six rebounds.
KSU led by as many as five points early (18-13), but Stetson used a 12-0 run to take a lead it would not relinquish.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Florida Gulf Coast 88, Kennesaw State 38: The Eagles opened the game on a 10-3 run, built a 20-point lead at the half and cruised to an ASUN victory over the Owls on Sunday.
FGSU closed the game by outscoring KSU 23-4 in the final quarter. Kennesaw State has least 23 straight games to Florida Gulf Coast and is 2-27 all-time against the Eagles.
Amani Johnson led the Owls with 14 points.
Kennesaw State will host Stetson on Saturday and Sunday.
Florida Gulf Coast 104, Kennesaw State 60: The Eagles built a 26-point halftime lead and never looked back on Saturday.
The 104 points equaled the third most given up by the Owls in program history.
Stacie Jones led KSU with 19 points, Julia Rodriguez had 18 and Amani Johnson had 10.
