Kennesaw State nearly erased a 20-point deficit, but came up short as North Florida held on for a 68-65 victory in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.
Spencer Rodgers scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half spurred the rally as the Owls (3-13, 0-8 ASUN) outscored the Ospreys (6-10, 4-2) in the second half 40-23 and forced 14 turnovers.
“I think we've shown throughout the year that we have the keep fighting strand of DNA in our program,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “As we mentioned to the guys we can't wait until we get down for our pride to come. We have to get tired of being right there.”
North Florida led 45-25 at the half, but the Owls opened the final 20 minutes with an 11-1 run, led by Rodgers and Brandon Stroud, to cut the deficit to 12 points at 50-38.
Kennesaw State continued to close the gap with a 6-0 run to make it 55-51 with just over 9 minutes to pley.
For more than 8 minutes the lead swayed between three and seven points, but the Owls could not pull any closer until Rodgers made his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 10 seconds left to pull within 65-63.
After North Florida’s Dorian James made 1-of-2 free throws with 4 seconds left, Jamie Lewis connected on two foul shots to pull within one at 66-65.
The Ospreys’ Carter Hendrickson made a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three, and Nate Springs’ 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short.
Chris Youngblood finished the game with 13 points and three rebounds. Jamie Lewis had a season high 10 points. Stroud followed with eight points and five rebounds.
Jose Placer led the Ospreys with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Hendrickson finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Friday
North Florida 69, Kennesaw State 54: The Ospreys went on a late 22-4 run in the second half to pull away for the victory.
The teams were tied 26-26 at the half, but the Ospreys took control with an 8-2 run to open the second half for a 36-30 lead.
Spencer Rodgers eight straight points to put KSU back on top 38-36. He finished the game with 14 points.
A 10-0 North Florida run helped it build a 47-40 lead with just over 9 minutes to play. Chris Youngblood followed with five straight points to close the deficit to 47-45, before the Ospreys went on their deciding run. Youngblood finished with nine points.
“Tough loss tonight,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “I thought our guys competed and executed our game plan. We had a 3-minute stretch late in the second half where I felt like we let our offense dictate our defensive energy and we allowed some transition baskets that we had done a great job of taking away all game"
Jose Placer led North Florida with 17 points and six rebounds, while Carter Hendrickson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Kasen Jennings finished with 11 points for the Owls while Nate Springs had eight points and six rebounds.
