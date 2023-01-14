Kennesaw State stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to beat North Florida 86-72 on Saturday and remain unbeaten at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls (13-6, 5-1) shot a blistering 67.6% (23-of-34) in the second half and 56.3% (36-of-64) for the game. They improved to 8-0 at home.
The win, coupled with Stetson's loss to Eastern Kentucky, also allowed Kennesaw State to take a share of the ASUN lead with the Hatters and Colonels, as well as Liberty, which played Saturday night.
After Kennesaw State got into an early lead to begin the game, North Florida (7-10, 2-3) took charge and led for the remainder of the first half. The Ospreys led 40-32 at the break after Carter Hendricksen's jumper just before the horn.
Trailing 43-34 with 19:21 left to play, the Owls made their move, going on 19-4 run over the the next 5 minutes to lead by six. From there, the Ospreys never trailed by less than four.
"We needed to get connected defensively in the second half," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "In the first half, we were a little bit spread out, and UNF is a good, well-coached team. The second half was about supporting each other better, getting in the gaps, and that helped our offense when we could get out and run the ball."
Kennesaw State was able to avenge its lone conference loss, an 89-86 setback Jan. 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Six players reached double digits for Kennesaw State, including each of the starting five. Brandon Stroud scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Terrell Burden's 13, Demond Robinson's 12, Kasen Jennings' 11 and Chris Youngblood's 10.
Alex Peterson had 12 points off the bench, while Quincy Ademokoya narrowly missed double digits with eight.
Hendricksen led all scorers with 20 points.
Kennesaw State will head into the Sunshine State for a pair of games, facing Stetson on Thursday and Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Austin Peay 65, Kennesaw State 59: The Owls were unable to rally past the Governors and saw their three-game winning streak halted Saturday in Clarksville, Tennessee.
After trailing for much of the first three-plus quarters, Kennesaw State (7-9, 3-2) took a 57-55 lead on Amani Johnson's two free throws with 2:29 left to play.
However, Austin Peay's Yamia Johnson made a 3-pointer and drew a foul, completing the four-point play and giving the Governors (9-6, 4-1) a 59-57 lead with 1:58 remaining.
Kennesaw State could not get any closer, missing its last six shot attempts. For the game, the Owls were 32.2% (19-for-59) from the field.
"It was a battle throughout, and we knew that coming in," Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "We didn't shoot the ball from 3 particularly well and made a couple of errors in the fourth quarter that were costly, as well as not hitting free throws down the stretch. That was a good team that we played today and just had to battle to try and get the win but came up short."
Carly Hooks scored a game-high 17 points for Kennesaw State, with Stacie Jones adding 15 and Jah'Che Whitfield 11.
Yamia Johnson had 14 for Austin Peay.
Kennesaw State will face Jacksonville State for a home-and-home this week -- hosting the Gamecocks on Thursday, then traveling to Jacksonville, Alabama, on Saturday.
