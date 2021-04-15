The Kennesaw State men's basketball team on Thursday announced the addition of two transfers in Isaiah Reddish and Demond Robinson.
A 2021 NABC Division II first-team All-Southeast District selection, Reddish is a graduate transfer from Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, where he played in 91 games and made 43 starts.
Originally from Durham, North Carolina, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Reddish averaged 21 points per game as a junior and senior. During the 2020-21 season, he averaged 23.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to earn first-team all-Conference Carolinas for the second straight season.
"Isaiah Reddish is a young man we are excited to add to our program," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "An older and experienced forward who is a proven scorer and rebounder, his maturity and consistency will add value to our group. We can't wait to get Isaiah on campus."
Robinson will come to Kennesaw State for his junior season after two years at Murray State, in which he started in 46 of 52 games. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while tallying 64 total blocks.
The Montgomery, Alabama, native scored in double figures in 16 games, leading the Racers in blocks both seasons. Robinson started for Murray State when it faced Kennesaw State in 2019, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
"Demond Robinson is a young man who we couldn't be more ecstatic to have the opportunity to coach," Abdur-Rahim said. "He's tough, physical and battle-tested, having had two years at Murray State. His ability to score around the basket will bring an immediate impact to our group. He's been around winning and that will be very valuable to our program. We're very excited to get Demond to campus."
