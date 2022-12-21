Kennesaw State rallied in the final 12 minutes to post a 65-56 victory over USC Upstate on Tuesday night at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls moved to 8-4 overall and have won a Division I-era team-record six straight home games.
Brandon Stroud was one rebound short of his fourth double-double for the year after finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. He also added two assists.
Former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden led the scoring with 16 points, while Demond Robinson added 10. Chris Youngblood chipped in with nine points and seven assists.
“Two years ago, we were 3-7 in games determined by single digits,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “You’ve got to go through years like that to get to years like this. That last 11:55 of the game, we played with the heart and passion that we’re used to, that our fans deserve.”
Kennesaw State led for almost the entire first half. It led 19-18 when it reeled off seven unanswered points, capped by a 3-pointer from Spencer Rodgers and a three-point play from Cole LaRue to put the Owls up eight with under 6 minutes to play.
The score was 28-20 following a layup from Burden with 4:29 left, but the Owls went cold and took only a 28-26 lead to the half.
USC Upstate (5-6) took its first lead since the opening minutes on a 3-pointer for a 34-33 advantage early in the second half. After Kennesaw State went back up by one, the Spartans scored six straight for a 40-35 edge with 12:10 to play.
With the game tied at 46-all, Robinson scored on back-to-back dunks. That sparked a 11-3 run, and a 3 from Youngblood put Kennesaw State up 57-49 with just over 4 minutes to play.
The Owls led by as least six points the rest of the way.
Jordan Gainey led USC Upstate with 19 points.
Kennesaw State will close its nonconference schedule Friday at No. 18 Indiana. The game, set for a 7 p.m. tip, will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.