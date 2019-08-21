The Kennesaw State University home opener football game, presented by Coca-Cola, will be against Point on Aug. 31 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, 3200 George Busbee Parkway NW in Kennesaw.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m. Participants can come early for a magnet schedule giveaway sponsored by Teague Law, while supplies last.
