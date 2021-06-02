Kennesaw State on Wednesday announced the hiring of Erin Thorne as its new women’s golf coach.
Thorne comes to Kennesaw from Division II Wingate University in North Carolina, where she served as the men’s and women’s coach and as the university’s director of student-athlete development. She led the Bulldogs to six tournament championships, eight individual medalists, a South Atlantic Conference championship and was a three-time SAC Coach of the Year.
Thorne replaces former coach Rhyll Brinsmead, who became the coach at Minnesota last December. Eric Hodgson served as interim coach for the 2021 season, which culminated with the ASUN Conference championship and a spot at the NCAA regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I’m excited to announce Erin Thorne to lead our women’s golf program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “She is a proven winner and has demonstrated a history that aligns with our mission to build champions in the classroom, on the field, in the community and in life with academic integrity and excellence. Our women’s golf program has set the standard of excellence in the ASUN Conference and has performed against the best the nation has to offer. Coach Thorne has goals to further the program and lead our student-athletes to immense success.”
Thorne took the helm of the Wingate men’s program in May 2020 but had been at the helm of the women’s program since 2016. She led the Bulldogs to a No. 21 ranking in the most recent Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll and improved the team scoring average by 18 shots to the current program record of 299.
“I’m very excited to join KSU and continue to build upon the yearly success of the women’s golf program,” Thorne said in the release. “There is already an established tradition of winning in the ASUN, but we’ll set our sights on taking the next step as a program.”
Thorne began her career at Wingate as a graduate assistant in July 2014 and served as acting head coach in 2015.
Prior to Wingate, Thorne was a graduate assistant women’s golf coach for one year at Ohio Dominican University.
Thorne played in every event during her four-year career at Western Michigan from 2003-07, being named to the Mid-America Conference second team twice, runner-up for the MAC Freshman of the Year and a four-year member of the MAC Academic Team. In addition, she served as co-captain as a junior and senior.
Thorne played professionally on the Duramed Futures Tour, Suncoast Tour and Canadian Women’s Tour. She became a member of the PGA of Canada in 2007, reaching Class A status in 2012.
In addition to the WGCA, Thorne is a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America and the Professional Golf Association of Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.