After winning three-straight elimination games to claim its first ASUN tournament championship since 2014, Kennesaw State will begin its road to Omaha at the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.
The Owls, the No. 3 seed, are joined by No. 1 Southern Miss., No. 2 LSU, and No. 4 Army.
“We are extremely excited,” coach Ryan Coe said in a release. “I’ve been to Southern Miss before, and it’s a great atmosphere. This entire Regional is very competitive, and we are looking forward to getting started.”
Kennesaw State (35-26) opens play against LSU (38-20) on Friday in the double-elimination tournament. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The competition will mark the first matchup in series history between the two programs.
Southern Miss. enters as the top seed in the regional and finished the 2022 regular season as Conference USA champions with a 43-16 record. LSU earned the No. 2 seed for the opening round and ended the year with the third-most wins in the SEC (38). Army (31-23) received the fourth and final slot in the regional after securing its fourth-straight Patriot League championship.
Friday’s game schedule includes
Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. 4 Army (31-23), 2 p.m.
LSU (38-20) vs. Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m.
The Hattiesburg regional winner will meet the Coral Gables regional winner in the super regionals.
The teams in the Coral Gables region include Miami (Fla.), Canisus, Ole Miss and Arizona.
Other Georgia schools advancing to the NCAA baseball tournament include Georgia Tech facing Campbell in the Knoxville Regional, Georgia Southern hosting UNC Greensboro in the Statesboro Regional and Georgia facing VCU in the Chapel Hill Regional.
