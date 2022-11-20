The Kennesaw State men's basketball team had a successful weekend, winning 2 of 3 games at the Appalachian State multi-team event.
The Owls (4-2) defeated Southeast Louisiana 72-68 in the opener on Friday, then took down the host Mountaineers 71-67 on Saturday. KSU held a 34-31 lead against Campbell on Sunday, but the Camels dominated the second half and beat the Owls 85-61.
After playing three games in three days, KSU will now be off until Saturday, when it continues its seven-game road trip at VCU.
“Three games in game in three days, that was our job, that’s what we came here to do," Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "We needed to be better in some areas, especially in being focused on each other and not the other team. Campbell played a good game, we just need to figure out ways to get better from it and grow from it."
Against Southeast Louisiana, the Owls dominated the first half, leading 46-34 at the break. With 7:32 left in the game, KSU led 67-51 before the Lions went on a 17-2 run to cut the lead to 69-68.
Brandon Stroud made a pair of free throws and Terrell Burden added a third to put the game away.
Chris Youngblood led the way with 15 points, Stroud had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Demond Robinson added 13 points.
Against Appalachian State, the Mountaineers went on an 11-3 run to build a 62-55 lead in with 3:09 to play. However the Owls closed the game on a 16-5 run. Burden scored six points, Youngblood five and Stroud added four during the run.
Burden led the way with 19 points and six assists. Stroud had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Robinson finished with 10 points and Youngblood added nine.
KSU appeared as if it was going to sweep the weekend they way it played the first 7 minutes, as it built a 14-2 lead, but Campbell responded and closed the gap to three at the half.
In the final 20 minutes it was all Camels. Much of that was because of Juan Reyna, who came off the bench to score a career-high 27 points. Campbell outscored KSU 56-12 off the bench.
Youngblood led the Owls with 17 points, while Burden added 15. The rest of the starting lineup was held to just 17 points.
