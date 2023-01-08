Kennesaw State used an impressive defensive performance and 41 combined points from Demond Robinson and Chris Youngblood to snap Queens’ 17-game home win streak with an 76-67 victory on Saturday night in ASUN play.
The Owls (11-6) moved to 3-1 in ASUN action as they posted their fourth road victory of the season. Queens meanwhile dropped to 12-5, 2-2 in the conference.
KSU dominated play inside, finishing with a 46-22 advantage on points in the paint. For the game, KSU was 23-for-40 on 2-point field goals, while the Royals made just 12-of-29 from inside the arc.
Robinson continued his recent run of strong play with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Youngblood meanwhile was the game’s high scorer with 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3.
Terrell Burden was the third player in double-figures, as he finished with 13.
KSU returns home this weekend to face Jacksonville on Thursday at 7 p.m. and North Florida on Saturday at 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kennesaw State 64, Bellermine 56: Kennesaw State nearly led from start to finish as it took control early and didn’t look back. The defense was key in the win, forcing 20 turnovers and scoring 19 points off of them. Four Owls finished in double figures, led by Amani Johnson’s 13 points. Stacie Jones and Lyndsey Whilby each added 12 and Gabi Legister scored a season-best 10 in the win.
The win improved KSU (6-8) to 2-1 in ASUN play for the first time since 2015-16.
The Owls continue their road trip at Lipscomb on Thursday at 7 p.m.
