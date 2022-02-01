KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said he is looking forward to giving his players a day off.
The Owls finished its stretch of eight games in 18 days, including four in the last seven. After starting the stretch 4-1, they finished 0-3 after a 65-50 loss to defending ASUN Conference champion Liberty on Monday. But unlike Saturday, when Abdur-Rahim said the team cheated itself and the fans with its effort in a loss to North Alabama, he felt the effort was there against the Flames.
“You never want to take away a thing from the other team, I have the upmost respect for (Liberty) coach (Ritchie) McKay and the job that they do. But at the end of the day, it’s our eighth game in (18) days. Just like on Saturday, we didn’t have any pop tonight. Saturday, we didn’t try, tonight I thought we tried, we tried to push through. But to be sitting here at 4-4 in the league, we still have a lot of basketball to play, a lot of play for. Not only for this season but as a program as we keep building.”
Kennesaw State (9-12, 4-4) never led in the game. It shot 38% from the field, made only 4 of 23 shots from behind the arc, connected on only half of its free throws and had one player in double figures -- Spencer Rodgers who scored his 10th point with 3:44 left in the game.
The Flames (15-7, 6-1) countered with four players in double figures led by Darius McGhee, the preseason conference player of the year, who had 16 points. Liberty shot 53% from the floor and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.
Leading 13-10, the Flames went on a 23-9 run, highlighted by eight of Kyle Rode's 13 points, to build a 36-21 lead at the half.
Demond Robinson's jumper to open the second half pulled KSU within 13, but that was as close as it would get the rest of the way. Back-to-back Brody Peebles' layups gave Liberty a 20-point lead with 12:21 to play. The lead got as big at 25 at 64-39 at the 4:39 mark before the Owls closed the game on an 11-1 run.
Shiloh Robinson finished with 14 points and Blake Preston added 10 for the Flames.
The Owls now turn their attention to getting some much needed rest and practice time before heading out on the road for two games at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and at Bellarmine on Saturday. After spending two straight weeks at home, Abdur-Rahim said he is looking forward to have some time where the team can concentrate on nothing but itself and basketball.
"Eight games in (18) days is not very easy," he said. "And when you are at home the guys have class, study hall and people are pulling them in many different directions. The road forces you to be connected. You ride the bus together, you eat together and its nothing but basketball. I'm looking forward to us getting back to that for awhile."
