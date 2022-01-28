KENNESAW -- When a program is learning how to win there are going to be painful lessons.
Thursday, Kennesaw State learned that no matter how much momentum a team has, no matter how well a team performs, sometimes its just not enough. That was the case against Jacksonville State at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Gamecocks (14-6, 7-0 ASUN West) own their ninth game in a row, using a 10-1 run over the last few minutes to hand the Owls (9-10, 4-2 ASUN East) their second conference setback of the season. It also broke the team's four-game home winning streak.
“I told the guys after the game, we’ve been waiting 2 1/2 years to play in a game like that," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "You look at both teams offensively, it’s as even as you get, the difference was with the offensive rebounds and the second chance points, that’s the difference in the game. But that’s a heck of a team over there. They are older, those guys have been around, they are physical and well coached, we aren’t hanging our heads one bit after that game.”
All night it seemed as if Jacksonville State, which set new program records with its ninth straight win and best conference start, was one possession away from going on a deciding run. The Gamecocks used a significant size advantage and played a more physical game, but the Owls found a way to answer every big basket that was made. They also found a way to take advantage of the one area where JSU struggled.
An inability to extend the lead because of bad free-throw shooting (6 of 18), allowed KSU to hang around, and when Jamir Moultrie connected on a 3-pointer with 4:03 to play, the Owls had their biggest lead of the night at 63-60.
A jumper by JSU's Jalen Finch cut the lead to one, and then after Moultrie, who made 4 of 5 3s on the night for his 12 points, missed his one long-range attempt, the Gamecocks' Darrien Adams made a 3 on the other end to give them the lead for good.
Adams made seven of JSU's 12 3-pointers on the night and finished with a game-high 22 points.
Over the last 3:40, Kennesaw State was held without a field goal and it made the mistakes it had avoided over the first 36 minutes. Twice, on what appeared to be potential clear drives to the basket, the Owls tried to make a pass instead to a man in the corner for a 3-pointer. Both were intercepted and turned into points on the other end.
In addition, KSU gave up a couple of untimely offensive rebounds that allowed JSU to keep possessions alive.
"They finished with 14 offensive rebounds and had 16 second-chance points," Abdur-Rahim said. "That was the difference in the game."
Jacksonville State tried to take the boisterous crowd of more than 1,500 out of the game early by jumping to an 11-4 lead. But Chris Youngblood scored eight of his 19 points during an answering run, and when Isaiah Reddish connected on a 3-pointer with 6:39 to play in the half, KSU had its first lead of the night, 24-23.
JSU led 36-31 at the half, and led 45-39, when KSU went on an 11-4 run, highlighted by seven points by Youngblood, to take a 50-49 lead with 9:26 to play. The game, which had six ties and 10 lead changes, sea-sawed back and forth over the next six minutes until the Gamecocks took control late.
Demaree King finished with 17 points and Brandon Huffman had 11 for JSU.
Terrell Burden had 16 points and Demond Robinson added 13 for the Owls.
KSU won't be able to dwell on the missed opportunity long as it will have only one day to rest and prepare before taking the court again to face North Alabama at home on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.