Kennesaw State was moments away from claiming one of the biggest wins in school history, but Liberty was able to tie the game with two seconds left and prevailed in overtime 100-93 Saturday in the regular season finale.
In what was the third-highest scoring game in KSU’s Division I history, the Owls tied their season-high with 15 made three-pointers, but couldn’t overcome Liberty’s Darius McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer, who finished with 47 points.
Despite the loss, the Owls (12-17) still held onto the fourth seed in the East division with their 7-9 ASUN conference record. KSU will host a postseason game for the first time in the school’s Division I history as the Owls will take on Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday in the first round of the 2022 ASUN Tournament.
KSU led for most of the game including the entire first half, and grabbed a four-point edge, 75-71 after a block by Alex Peterson that led to a Spencer Rodgers 3 with 1:16 to play. Liberty (21-10, 12-4) went to the line for a pair of free throws on its next two possessions, while KSU made two of their own, giving KSU a two-point lead with 51 seconds on the clock. The Owls ran down the clock before missing a shot but forced a missed shot by McGhee on the other end. After a KSU timeout, the Flames stole the inbounds pass and drew a foul on a drive by McGhee with two seconds left. He sank both to tie the game and send it to overtime at 77-77.
Foul trouble hampered the Owls in overtime, as KSU lost two of its two defenders to five fouls at the end of regulation and in the first minute of the extra period in Brandon Stroud and Terrell Burden. Liberty took advantage by getting to the line 10 times in the overtime period and would score 23 points while leading the entire time to hold on for the victory.
The Flames made 37-of-44 at the free throw line, as KSU was called for 31 fouls in the game. McGhee led the way making 16-of-18 at the line. KSU was 22-of-30.
Five players scored in double-figures for KSU, led by Chris Youngblood with 17. Rodgers was next with 15, while Burden, Demond Robinson and Jamir Moultrie all added 11 each.
