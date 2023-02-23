Kennesaw State took another big step toward winning its first ASUN championship by upending North Alabama 79-66 on Wednesday.
The victory was the Owls (22-8, 14-3) most impressive road showing of the season and kept them in a tie with Liberty atop the conference and in position to do a list of things when they take the court Friday night at Central Arkansas. A win there would secure at least a share of the conference title. Kennesaw State would be the overall No. 1 seed for the ASUN tournament and could play at the KSU Convocation Center all the way through the championship game. And more importantly, it would guarantee KSU would play in the postseason for the first time in its Division I history as regular season champions earn an automatic bid into the NIT should it not qualify for the NCAA tournament.
"It was a good night for the Kennesaw State Owls," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "I’m kind of a loss for words, to be honest, sitting here reflecting how far our program has come. Really proud of our group for being able to get refocused after a loss, to get reconnected and come on the road and get a really good road win against a good and well coached North Alabama team."
Wednesday's win means the team has now won three more games this season than the three previous years combined. Plus, coming off the first home loss of the season, to come into the CB&S Bank Arena in Florence, Alabama, and knock off North Alabama (18-12, 10-7), which had won five straight and nine of its previous 10, showed the level of maturity the team has grown into.
Trailing 30-25, KSU took control of the game by going on a 16-4 run to close the final 6:50 of the first half. Brandon Stroud, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and Spencer Rodgers connected on 3-pointers and Demond Robinson scored six of his 17 points on the night to help it reach halftime with a 41-34 lead.
Robinson would add 12 rebounds on the evening and kept control of the action inside the paint helping KSU win the rebound battle 38-32.
"Demond Robinson continues to be a presence for us when we need him, especially (Wednesday) playing in his home state of Alabama," said Abdur-Rahim, who saw his team shoot 50.8% from the floor. "I was really pleased with our balance, having four guys in double-figures and two more between seven and eight points. I thought we did a great job of really hanging our hats on the defensive end of the court, to hold them to 37% shooting for the game game, 36% from 3, and to outbound them by six, really proud of our group."
Early in the second half, North Alabama pulled within 41-36. However back-to-back turnovers by the Lions led to a Terrell Burden layup and a 3-pointer by Chris Youngblood, who scored a team-high 19 points. The two transition baskets ignited a 19-4 run that saw KSU's lead balloon to as many as 20 points with 9:15 to play. The run was capped by a 3-point play by Burden, who finished with 12 points and four assists.
Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 24 points and Jacari Lane had 22. In total, only six North Alabama players scored in the game.
