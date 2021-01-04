The Kennesaw State men's basketball team rallied from 12 points down in the second half of Saturday's showdown with Jacksonville, but could not complete the comeback as the Dolphins held on to down the Owls 72-66 in their second game in as many days at the KSU Convocation Center.
KSU (3-7, 0-2 ASUN) headed into the second half trailing 44-35 following a three-pointer from Jacksonville (8-4, 2-0) seconds into the period. Both squads traded shots as the Dolphins pushed its lead to as high as 12 points, 57-45, with 10 minutes left in the game. That's when the tide turned as Alex Peterson netted back-to-back buckets to spark an 18-0 run and give the Owls a 63-57 lead. KSU was 7-for-7 from the floor during its run, featuring three-pointers from Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood and Nate Springs.
Jacksonville's Kevion Nolan finally ended the Owls run as it responded with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 65-65 with 1:43 left to play. Nolan scored seven of the Dolphins' final nine points, including a three-pointer with 13 seconds left to end KSU's comeback attempt.
FRIDAY
Kevion Nolan scored 32 points, including 23 in the second half, to lift Jacksonville to a 62-57 victory over Kennesaw State in the teams’ ASUN Conference opener.
In what proved to be a game of runs, it was Nolan who provided the final burst, scoring 16 of his team’s final 22 points, which included a 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play to give the Dolphins (7-4, 1-0) their first lead of the game.
It was during those final moments that Jacksonville was finally about to erase a Kennesaw State lead that was as many as 43-29 near the midway of the second half.
The loss dropped the Owls to 3-6 on the season and marked their 18th straight conference defeat dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Spencer Rodgers led Kennesaw State with 13 points, Brandon Stroud had 11 with seven rebounds, Terrell Burden had 10 and Chris Youngblood finished with nine.
