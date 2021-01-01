KENNESAW — Kevion Nolan scored 32 points, including 23 in the second half, to lift Jacksonville to a 62-57 victory over Kennesaw State in the teams’ ASUN Conference opener Friday at the KSU Convocation Center.
In what proved to be a game of runs, it was Nolan who provided the final burst, scoring 16 of his team’s final 22 points, which included a 3-pointer with 2:15 left to play to give the Dolphins (7-4, 1-0) their first lead of the game.
It was during those final moments that Jacksonville was finally about to erase a Kennesaw State lead that was as many as 43-29 near the midway of the second half.
The loss dropped the Owls to 3-6 on the season and marked their 18th straight conference defeat dating back to the 2018-19 season.
“This loss is 100% on me,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re playing a lot of young guys, and leadership is very important. I need to do a better job of putting them in the right spots. That’s the reason it’s on me.”
The Owls had two 14-point leads during the game. The first came when they opened a 16-2 lead and looked as if they were going to blow Jacksonville out of the gym.
However the Dolphins, who were playing without the ASUN’s leading scorer, Dontarius James, started to get Nolan in the flow of the game and they began to trim the lead. They got within one at 21-20, but a pair of Spencer Rodgers free throws and a 3-pointer by Amani Harris allowed Kennesaw State to hold a 26-20 halftime lead.
Jacksonville opened the second half with five quick points by Nolan to cut the lead to 26-25, but a 17-4 run highlighted by five points by former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden and a 3-pointer by Chris Youngblood allowed the Owls to rebuild it to 14.
“When we know how to push that lead, we’ll take off,” Abdur-Rahim said.
Jacksonville was able to come back by shooting 57% in the second half while outrebounding Kennesaw State 21-9.
“A lot of (the Jacksonville players) have played a lot of basketball,” Abdur-Rahim said. “The guys that needed to make plays for them made them.”
Spencer Rodgers led Kennesaw State with 13 points, Brandon Stroud had 11 with seven rebounds, Burden had 10 and Youngblood finished with nine.
The Owls won’t have much time to worry about this game as with the new ASUN scheduling format brought about beccause of the pandemic, the teams will face one another again Saturday afternoon.
Abdur-Rahim said his players will be ready for the quick turnaround.
“In AAU ball, these guys used to play multiple games in a day,” he said. “This is a basketball player’s dream — two games in two days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.