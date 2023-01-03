KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim gives credit to assistant coach William Small for providing a simple, but strong message for the Owls 2022-23 season.
"He told the guys, 'To be the team we're destined to become we have to win at home.'" Abdur-Rahim said.
The team has take that message to heart, and opponents are finding out that leaving the KSU Convocation Center with a win is not the easy task it has been in seasons past.
KSU opened the second half on a 10-1 run to grab control of the game, built the lead to as many as 13 points and then held off a late Eastern Kentucky rally to post a 79-75 victory in ASUN play on Monday.
The win improved the Owls (10-5, 2-0) to 6-0 at home this season, and ran the winning streak at the Convocation Center to a Division I era best eight games. Plus, dating back to the 2020-21 season, KSU has won 19 of its last 25 in its building. During the eight game run, the Owls are outscoring their opponents by an average of 21 points per game, including besting conference foes by an average score of 79-71.
"Part of it is us coming out and doing what we are supposed to," Abdur-Rahim said.
After shooing only 36.6% in the first half, which included making only 1 of 12 3-pointers, that's exactly what the Owls did over the final 20 minutes. A pair of free throws from Chris Youngblood, back-to-back 3-pointers from Terrell Burden and Kasen Jennings and a layup from Burden to push the lead to 43-33 over the first 3 minutes. KSU shot 53.6% in the second half, which included making six 3s.
Leading 47-42, KSU took advantage of another run getting five straight points from Quincy Ademokoya on a dunk and a 3-pointer, and a 3-pointer from Spencer Rodgers to push the advantage to its largest lead of the night of 13 at 55-42 with 12:25 to play.
Rodgers led the team with 17 points and six rebounds. It was his second straight game in which he shot the ball well and it appears he is returning to the form that allowed him to lead the team in scoring two years ago.
"Spencer is the epitome of perseverance," Abdur-Rahim said. "He got off to a slow start this season, but he continues to come in and do the work. We figured it was just a matter of time."
Rodgers was one of three Owls in double figures. Youngblood had 15 points and nine rebounds and Burden also finished with 15 points. Demond Robinson had his second straight dominating game in the middle. He scored nine points and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds. He also played a key role in cutting off the penetration of the EKU guards before they could get into the lane and create.
"That was a big part of our game plan," Abdur-Rahim said. "We told our bigs they had to stop the ball and level it off."
KSU still led by 68-55 with 6:37 to play when the Colonels (8-7, 1-1) tried to make a final push. Michael Moreno scored 11 of his team-leading 23 points, including two of his six 3-pointers, as EKU got as close as four points twice, but a free throw from Brandon Stroud and two from Rodgers sealed the win.
The Owls go on the road for the first time in conference play to play North Florida on Thursday and Queens on Saturday. They return to the Convocation Center on Jan. 12 when they host Jacksonville.
