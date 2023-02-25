Kennesaw State is the 2022-23 ASUN regular season champions.
The Owls defeated Central Arkansas on the road Friday night 72-56. In doing so, they finished the regular season 23-8, 15-3 in conference play and thanks to their victory over Liberty just over a week ago, will be the No. 1 seed for next week's conference tournament. It means as long as the winning continues, KSU will play in front of the home crowd, and they have already clinched a postseason berth. All regular-season conference champions earn an automatic bid into the National Invitational Tournament should they not earn the berth into the NCAA tournament.
It was the team's first conference title since the 2004-05 season, when it won the Peach Belt Conference championship, in its last season in Division II.
After going 1-28 in his first season just three years ago, coach Amir Abdur-Rahim initially said the sound of the Owls being the ASUN champion was unbelievable, but then he stopped himself and put it a different way.
"It seems very believable," he said. "Because I know the people who have been in our corner and I'm happy for our university."
Abdur-Rahim cited his coaching staff and the administration who all believed he had things on the right track. He said the Cobb County basketball community has embraced his squad, and more than anything he gives credit to his players. In today's transfer portal world, it would have been easy for many of them to leave the program after the team went 5-19 in Year 2, or when their roles changed. But this group stuck together, and now they could be a dangerous club to face in the postseason.
Despite that, the mood was very calm as the team walked off the floor after the win. There was no jumping around, no cutting down nets, it was just business as usual. Abdur-Rahim said he and his squad were taking some well-intended advice to heart. After beating Liberty, Abdur-Rahim said he got a text message for Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
"It said don't let tonight be the highest point of your season," Abdur-Rahim said.
That will be the goal starting Tuesday, when KSU hosts the winner of Queens and Florida Gulf Coast, which will face each other in the play-in game at KSU on Monday. But Friday night, the team took care of the necessary business to get them to this point.
It wasn't always pretty, as both teams struggled at times shooting, but the Owls defense again came to play. It held Central Arkansas (9-22, 4-14) to 34.4% shooting and only 6-of-25 (24%) from behind the arc.
With 11:51 left in the first half, and trailing 17-16, KSU started to take control. Three straight times down the floor let to 3-pointers, first by Spencer Rodgers to give the Owls the lead for good, and followed by Kasen Jennings and Simeon Cottle. Two jumpers by Demond Robinson and a layup by Terrell Burden pushed the lead to double-digits for the first time 31-21. The team closed the half with a 3 from Quincy Ademokoya and two more layups from Burden and the lead was 39-28 at the half.
"I don't care what (Central Arkansas') record is," Abdur Rahim said. "They don't quit. I was talking with (Lipscomb) coach Lennie Acuff and he told me it's a hard place to go win."
The Bears remained within shouting distance and pulled within eight three times in the second half, but each time KSU had an answer. With 6:44 to play, the lead was 58-50, but the Owls closed with a 14-6 run.
Robinson led three players in double figures with 13 points, Chris Youngblood had 12 and Burden finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Rodgers had nine points on three 3-pointers and Brandon Stroud brought the energy by scoring six points and pulling down 11 boards.
Camren Hunter and Eddy Kayouloud each had 20 points for Central Arkansas.
