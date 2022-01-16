Kennesaw State held Stetson to 3 of 25 shooting in the second half and held the Hatters to only 14 points as the Owls went on to a 77-49 blowout victory.
The win was significant on two major points. First, KSU improved to 2-0 in ASUN play for the first time since the 2005-06 season, the first as a Division I program. Second, the Owls won on the road for the first time since Feb. 18, 2018, a 97-93 victory over Florida Gulf Coast. It snapped a 49-game road losing streak.
Combined with the 77-53 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday, this is the first time in program history the Owls have posted back-to-back victories over Division I opponents by more than 20 points.
“Really proud of our team, I thought the guys did a great job of coming in and being connected, and that’s what it takes to win on the road," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "It was also big to have that kind of balance, it’s the second straight game we’ve had six guys with seven points or more. I loved how we defended, we changed our mindset in the second half and got back to who we were. To hold a team to 12% in the second half just shows how well we played defense as a team. I’m also really proud of our assists tonight, to have 21 assists and only 12 turnovers, more so in the second half to only have four turnovers. I didn’t like the eight in the first half but will take four in the second any day. When we have the scoring balance we had and when we rebound how we did, I’m excited about what we can do.”
Kennesaw State led 38-35 at the half, but a 24-3 run pushed the advantage to 62-40 with 9:22 to play, and the Owls cruised from there.
Terrell Burden had 13 points and eight assists, and Kaseem Jennings made three 3-pointers as part of his 13 points to lead the Owls in scoring. Chris Youngblood finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Demond Robinson had 10 points and seven boards, and Alex Peterson added 10 points.
Kennesaw State will look for its first four-game win streak since the 2017-18 season when they travel to North Florida on Monday.
