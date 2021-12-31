Kennesaw State’s final tune-up before the start of ASUN play could not have gone any better, as the Owls reached the 100-point mark for the second time this season as they routed Toccoa Falls 108-51 Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls finished the night shooting 62.7% from the floor setting a program best, topping the previous high of 62.3% set earlier this season against Carver Bible. KSU also set a new mark with 30 assists topping the 28 assists against Toccoa Falls last season.
KSU finished with a 43-30 edge on the boards, and forced 21 turnovers.
“It’s important to start conference play getting back into the identity of how we want to play," Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "We had some inconsistencies going into Christmas break. We probably could have gotten the game at Samford, didn’t play up to our standard at Nebraska. Our practices coming out of Christmas were focused on re-centering ourselves as a team and getting back to who we are.”
Kennesaw State (5-8) was two points shy of having a season-high six players finish in double-figures and saw two players score at least 20 points in the same game for the first time this season. Leading the way was Jamir Moultrie with a career-high 23 points thanks to an 8-of-9 performance off the bench, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range.
Chris Youngblood finished the night with 22 points, connecting on 4-of-8 3-pointers, pulled down six rebounds and added five steals.
Spencer Rodgers collected his second double-double of the season with 17 points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a career-high seven assists.
Kasen Jennings finished with 13 points in his first start of the year and Demond Robinson had 12 points in just 11 minutes of action.
KSU will open conference play in a men's, women's doubleheader against Jacksonville on Jan. 5 in the Convocation Center. The men’s game will start at 5 p.m., followed by the women at 7:30 p.m.
