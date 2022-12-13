Dec 12, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) dribbles the ball while defended by Kennesaw State Owls guard Terrell Burden (1) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego State’s Matt Bradley shoots the ball over Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood during the first half of Monsday’s game.
San Diego State used a 19-2 run in the first half to take control of the game and beat Kennesaw State 88-54 on Monday.
The loss snapped the Owls’ two-game road winning streak, dropping them to 6-4 overall, while the Aztecs remained perfect at home and moved to 8-3 for the season.
It was the final game of a seven-game road trip that has kept Kennesaw State away from home for the last month.
“Some nights in sports, it’s just not your night, you’re out of sorts,” Owls coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “When you’re coming to Viejas Arena to play this program, in this environment, you can’t have lapses and expect to be within striking distance.”
Kennesaw State’s 3-point shooting at the start helped it to an early lead. Three of the Owls’ first four baskets were from behind the arc, including two from Chris Youngblood on consecutive trips down the floor that put Kennesaw State up 11-10.
A free throw from Alex Peterson made the score 12-10 with 13:33 remaining in the first half.
Kennesaw State then made just one field goal over the next 6 minutes. San Diego State used its athleticism to score inside to go on its big run to take over the game at 29-14.
The lead grew as high as 19 in the half before the Owls closed out with a 6-0 run over the final 3 minutes, including a 3-pointer from Spencer Rodgers to make the score 39-25.
San Diego State shut down any hopes for a Kennesaw State comeback early in the second half, scoring the first eight points for a 48-25 lead. A 5-2 Owl run brought the lead under 20 before the Aztecs countered with the next 10 points.
San Diego State led by as much as 40 in the game.
Kasen Jennings started for Kennesaw State and nearly matched his career high, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, while he was also 5-of-6 at the line. Simeon Cottle added eight points.
Kennesaw State will return home Saturday to face Georgia College at 2 p.m.
